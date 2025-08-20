Tamil OTT releases [August 20–24, 2025]: Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil films to stream this week Tamil cinema fans, get ready! This week Thalaivan Thalaivii and Maareesan are dropping on OTT. Here’s when and where you can stream the new Tamil movies.

South Indian films have taken over the OTT space. From Malayalam to Tamil, South Indian releases are the most-awaited ones.

While last week had lots to offer to OTT audiences, this week too is no less. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's film will be hitting OTT platforms this week. From comedy to thrillers, this week has something to offer to everyone. So, let's have a look at their OTT release dates here.

Thalaivan Thalaivii OTT release date and platform

Thalaivan Thalaivii is a romantic comedy drama film featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon. The film follows the life of a couple named Agasaveeran and Perarasi, two headstrong lovers, who have to deal with a rough relationship where passion and conflict mix, making them feel very connected through their shared journey.

Its total box office collection stands at Rs 83.6 crore worldwide. Notably, critics have given a total of 6.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb. Those who couldn't watch this movie in theatres will be able to stream it on OTT.

OTT Platform - Amazon Prime Video

OTT Release Date - August 22

Maareesan OTT release date and platform

The makers of Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer Maareesan will soon make a splash on OTT. The film, that released in theatres on July 25, received good reviews from critics. However, it was unable to recover its budget at the box office. However, now it's making way to OTT.

Talking about its storyline, the Tamil comedy crime thriller revolves around Dhaya, a thief, who sets out on a journey with Velayudham, who has Alzheimer's disease, intending to loot him. However, the trip ends up changing their lives forever.

OTT Platform - Netflix

OTT Release Date - August 22

