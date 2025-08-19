Malayalam OTT release this week: Must-watch movies streaming in third week of August This week brings exciting Malayalam OTT releases from thrillers to comedies. Here’s your guide to what’s streaming, with dates and platforms.

The third week of August has a lot to offer in terms of Malayalam OTT releases. For those who enjoy watching action thrillers, family dramas, and comedy thrillers, a variety of films are going to be released this week.

In addition, popular films from other languages, including Tamil and Telugu, such as Fahadh Faasil's Maareesan and Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivii, are also going to make their digital debut this week on August 22, on respective OTT streaming platforms. Let's take a look at the new Malayalam OTT releases of this week.

Latest Malayalam OTT releases this week

1. Soothravakyam

OTT release date - August 21, 2025

OTT platform - Lionsgate Play

Shine Tom Chacko's action thriller film 'Soothravakyam' was well received by the audience at the time of its release. The Malayalam-language film was directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel and features Deepak Parambol, Vincy Aloshious, Arun Ashok, and others in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.6, the film will be made available to stream on the Lionsgate Play platform from August 21, 2025.

2. Kolahalam

OTT release date - August 22, 2025

OTT platform - Sun NXT

The family drama film 'Kolahalam' directed by Rasheed Parambil was released in theatres on July 11, 2025. It features Achuthanandan, Afsal K Aziz, Santhosh Puthan and Kumar Sunil in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film will be made available to stream on the Sun NXT platform from August 22, 2025. However, there's no official confirmation regarding its OTT release date yet. Have a look at the official trailer below:

Upcoming Malayalam OTT releases

1. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

OTT release date - August 28, 2025 (Expected)

OTT platform - Prime Video

The comedy thriller film 'Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse' was theatrically released on January 23, 2025, and is expected to hit the digital screens on August 28, 2025. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Mammootty. Talking about its star cast, actors like Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Siddique, Viji Venkatesh, Vineeth, and Vijay Babu are in the lead roles.

According to a report by TOI, the film will be released on Prime Video. However, the makers haven't made any official confirmation.

