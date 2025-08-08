Su from So to stream on OTT soon? Here’s what we know so far Su from So has won hearts and box office glory. Here's everything to know about its expected OTT release to box office collections so far.

New Delhi:

JP Tuminadu's horror-comedy film 'Su from So', which was released on July 25, 2025, has been receiving a good response from the audience since its release. Despite not having big stars, the film managed to collect good numbers at the box office.

Those who love watching horror-comedy films are eagerly waiting for the Su from So's OTT release. Read on to find out when and where you can watch this film on your devices.

Su from So on OTT (speculated)

According to a report by OneIndia, the Kannada-language film is expected to make its digital debut on Prime Video and will be made available to stream in September. However, the official confirmation regarding its OTT release date is awaited.

Su from So movie details

About: The Kannada-language film 'Su from So' revolves around the story of a young man named Ashoka, whose life takes unexpected turns when the locals of the village believe that he's possessed by a ghost named Sulochana. Notably, critics have given this film an IMDb rating of 8.8.

Cast: Talking about its star cast, the film features Raj B. Shetty, Shanil Guru, JP Tuminadu, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Sandhya Arakere, Puchparaj Bollar, Mime Ramdas, Mohini and others in the pivotal roles. Su from So is produced by Shashidhar Shetty Baroda, Ravi Rai Kailasa and Raj B Shetty under the banner of Lighter Buddha Films.

Trailer: The makers of the film dropped the trailer on July 15, 2025, with the description that reads, "In a peaceful village full of joy, laughter, and vibrant life, everything seems perfect—until one day, the devil arrives. What follows is a hilarious chain of events that flips the entire village upside down! SU is here… and SO is all the madness."

The official trailer video, which was uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Lighter Buddha Films, has crossed 4.7 million views ever since its release.

Su from So movie release date in theatres

The movie 'Su from So' was released in theatres on Friday, July 25, 2025; however, the Malayalam dubbed version of the film was reportedly released on August 1, 2025 in Kerala.

Su from So budget and box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film 'Su from So' was made under a budget of Rs 3 crore, and it has collected Rs 57.5 crore worldwide. The film's total collection inches towards the Rs 50 crore mark across India. At present, the film has collected Rs 47.55 crore so far, making it the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year.

