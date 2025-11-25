Stranger Things 5 release date and time in India: When Eleven’s final fight begins Stranger Things returns for one last ride, and fans in India are counting every hour. Here’s the exact date and 6:30 am IST release time, plus the full episode lineup, so you’re ready the moment Eleven faces Vecna again.

New Delhi:

Stranger Things' fifth and final season will release on Netflix amid massive anticipation. The web show, which has been loved, discussed and followed for the last nine years, is finally coming to an end, but with a bang. While Eleven and his gang will be seen taking on Vecna one last time in Stranger Things Season 5, the show's fans all over the world are having a hard time keeping their calm.

So, while every minute counts, let's know the exact release time of Stranger Things Season 5 in India. The Netflix show is releasing the day after tomorrow, i.e. November 27 in India.

What time does Stranger Things Season 5 release in India on Netflix?

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 will release on November 26 in the US; hence, the Netflix show will release in India on November 27 at 6:30 am IST.

How many episodes are there in Stranger Things Season 5?

Stranger Things season 5 will have eight episodes, but not all will be released together. The makers have planned to release the show in three parts. Volume 1 will release on November 26, Volume 2 will release on December 25, and the last day of the year will feature the finale episode of Stranger Things Season 5. Know the titles of each episode here:

Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles and volume-wise schedule

November 26 (Volume 1)

Episode 1 - The Crawl

Episode 2 - The Vanishing of...

Episode 3 - The Turnbow Trap

Episode 4 - Sorcerer

December 25 (Volume 2)

Episode 5 - Shock Jock

Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz

Episode 7 - The Bridge

December 31 (Finale)

Episode 8 - The Rightside Up

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

For the unversed, the show is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

