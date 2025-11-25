Stranger Things 5 release date and time in India: When Eleven’s final fight begins

Stranger Things' fifth and final season will release on Netflix amid massive anticipation. The web show, which has been loved, discussed and followed for the last nine years, is finally coming to an end, but with a bang. While Eleven and his gang will be seen taking on Vecna one last time in Stranger Things Season 5, the show's fans all over the world are having a hard time keeping their calm.
So, while every minute counts, let's know the exact release time of Stranger Things Season 5 in India. The Netflix show is releasing the day after tomorrow, i.e. November 27 in India.
What time does Stranger Things Season 5 release in India on Netflix?
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 will release on November 26 in the US; hence, the Netflix show will release in India on November 27 at 6:30 am IST.
How many episodes are there in Stranger Things Season 5?
Stranger Things season 5 will have eight episodes, but not all will be released together. The makers have planned to release the show in three parts. Volume 1 will release on November 26, Volume 2 will release on December 25, and the last day of the year will feature the finale episode of Stranger Things Season 5. Know the titles of each episode here:
Stranger Things Season 5 episode titles and volume-wise schedule
November 26 (Volume 1)
- Episode 1 - The Crawl
- Episode 2 - The Vanishing of...
- Episode 3 - The Turnbow Trap
- Episode 4 - Sorcerer
December 25 (Volume 2)
- Episode 5 - Shock Jock
- Episode 6 - Escape From Camazotz
- Episode 7 - The Bridge
December 31 (Finale)
- Episode 8 - The Rightside Up
Stranger Things Season 5 cast
- Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
- Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
- Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
- Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
- Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
- Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
- Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
- Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
- Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
- Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
- Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
- David Harbour as Jim Hopper
- Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler
- Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
For the unversed, the show is created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.
