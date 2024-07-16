Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix drops BTS video featuring Millie Bobby Brown and other lead cast | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM BTS VIDEO Stranger Things 5

Netflix on Monday evening treated fans with a behind-the-scenes video of the popular science-fiction series Stranger Things. The streaming giant released the video on social media showcasing the beloved characters and the iconic sets, as the production of Stranger Things Season 5 has reached its midway point. The video features glimpses of the Hawkins kids, showcasing a nostalgic yet fresh perspective. Remarking her growth alongside the series, Millie Bobby Brown stated, ''I started when I was 10, I'm now turning 20 years old. Feels very weird.''

Watch the clip:

Noah Schnapp, who is known for playing the role of Will Byers, expressed his excitement and said that the upcoming season will be the best so far. The Duffer Brothers, who are the creators of the show, recently confirmed that they are halfway through filming and expecting the wrapping up of the shoot by Christmas 2024.

Actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, hinted at the ambitious scale of Season 5, describing each of the eight episodes as "eight movies" due to their extensive length and detailed storytelling, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the core cast, 'Stranger Things' season 5 will see new faces joining the ensemble, including actors Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The recent fourth season alone amassed a staggering 140 million views worldwide, underscoring its cultural impact and fan devotion. For the unversed, the final season of Stranger Things is scheduled to premiere next year.

Apart from this, Netflix has exciting plans for the 'Stranger Things' universe, including a live-stage production titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow in London's West End and an animated spinoff series are currently in development.

(With ANI inputs)

