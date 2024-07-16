Divyanka Tripathi returns to India with husband Vivek Dahiya after robbery in Florence

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Divyanka Tripathi returns to India with husband Vivek Dahiya

Famous television actors and couple Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are finally back in India. They went to Florence, Italy for vacation which turned into a nightmare for them as their passports, cash and important documents were robbed from their car. But now, on Tuesday, as the Indian Embassy issued emergency certificates for them, they are back in India and landed safely at Mumbai's international airport.

Divyanka and Vivek were spotted at the Mumbai airport

As the duo came outside Mumbai airport, they were spotted by papparazzi. Divyanka and Vivek posed for the camera with smiling faces. One of them asked the actress how she was feeling to which Divyanka replied, "Ghar aake humesha sukoon hi milta hai. I am really really looking forward to ki ghar jaldi se pahooche aur chain ki saans lein (It always feels great to know you are home. I can't wait to reach home and feel some relief).” Also, one of the photographers asked them about the passports and she said that it is a long story. Let's talk about it some other day.

Check the video:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya faced robbery in Florence

Last week on Wednesday afternoon (local time), Divyanka and Vivek faced robbery. The couple was in Florence, Italy enjoying their vacation. They went to the Italian tourist town to have lunch and just then their passports along with important documents and cash were stolen by the robbers. Their car was parked in the resort, and robbers broke the window and stole their belongings. Then, the actors contacted the Indian Embassy and were issued Emergency Certificates for their safe travel to India.

Regarding this, Divyanka shared a post with her husband on Instagram, holding their emergency certificates in their hands and wrote in the caption, "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ possible."