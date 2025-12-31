Stranger Things 5 finale trailer: Final battle begins as Eleven and gang face Vecna 'one last time' | Watch The final trailer for Netflix's Stranger Things Season 5 finale was released on December 30, 2025. This time, Eleven and her gang prepare to face Vecna in the ultimate showdown. Watch the trailer here.

New Delhi:

Netflix's most loved series, Stranger Things, is coming to an end as the Season 5 finale is set to release on New Year's Eve in theatres and on Netflix. Adding to the excitement, the makers of the show dropped the trailer for the final episode on December 30, 2025, across social media.

It is worth noting that the finale episode of Stranger Things season 5, titled The Rightside Up, will 2 hours and 5 minutes long. It will also have limited fan screening in over 500 theatres across the US and Canada. Wheras, viewers can stream it on Netflix as well.

Stranger Things 5 finale trailer is out now

The last trailer of Stranger Things opens in Hawkins's Upside Down before cutting to an emotional Jim Hopper, who urges Eleven to fight one last time. He tells, "Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You've been attacked, manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let's end this, kid."

Watch the Stranger Things 5 finale trailer below:

Stranger Things 5 finale episode: When and where to watch in India