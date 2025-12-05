Stephen OTT release: When and where to stream the Tamil crime drama inspired by a real case Stephen, the new Tamil crime thriller based on a real 2021 Kerala murder, is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages. The film stars Gomathi Shankar and is directed by Mithun.

After the big screen, OTT is considered the main source of entertainment, as here, you can enjoy movies and web series of different genres. Netflix, in particular, is full of crime thrill thrillers based on true events.

Now, a new name has been added to this list: the film Stephen, which is related to the brutal murder of a 22-year-old girl. The Tamil movie is now streaming on Netflix after successfully creating hype around it's official annoucement.

Stephen is out on Netflix India

Murder mystery thrillers inspired by true events are quite popular on the OTT platform Netflix. This includes several films, series and documentaries. Now, another new movie, Stephen, is being added to this list, which was announced by Netflix on Monday. And now, on November 5, the film has released on Netflix.

'Step inside Stephen’s mind, ungalukku dhairiyam irundha mattum. Watch STEPHEN, out now in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi only on Netflix!' read Netflix's caption.

Stephen's poster and trailer were also praised

In the first look poster of Stephen, you can see a boy standing in a bathroom with a blood-stained knife in his hand. He is wearing only a pair of shorts. The film's poster looks quite promising and it is believed that it could prove to be Netflix's next great crime thriller.

Gomathi Shankar and Smruthi Venkat starrer's trailer was released ten days ahead of it's release and X users are called it a 'mind boggling' one.

Watch the trailer here:

Film is inspired by a true event

The Netflix film Stephen is actually based on a true event. In 2021, a 22-year-old girl was murdered at St Thomas College, Pala, Kerala and the accused turned out to be her classmate. He slit the girl's throat with a knife, killing her.

A fictionalised version of this incident will now be presented on the OTT platform Netflix through the film Stephen. South Indian actor Gomathi Shankar will be seen in the lead role in the film, while Mithun has directed the movie.

