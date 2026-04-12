Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away today at the age of 92. Asha Bhosle did not receive any formal school education, however she focused on singing and acting. Asha Bhosle started her singing career at the age of 10 after dropping out of school in 1943.
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's educational qualifications - check her musical career and journey
Asha Bhosle started her singing career at the age of 10 after dropping out of school in 1943.
Mumbai:
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