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Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's educational qualifications - check her musical career and journey

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Asha Bhosle started her singing career at the age of 10 after dropping out of school in 1943.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's educational qualifications
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle's educational qualifications Image Source : PTI File Photo
Mumbai:

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle passed away today at the age of 92. Asha Bhosle did not receive any formal school education, however she focused on singing and acting. Asha Bhosle started her singing career at the age of 10 after dropping out of school in 1943.  

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Asha Bhosle
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