Four More Shots Please returns with final season; release date and platform announced Four More Shots Please is returning with its final season, and the makers have officially revealed the release date and streaming platform. Here's everything to know about the cast and plot.

The makers announced the release date of Four More Shots Please! Season 4 on Friday, December 5, 2025. This will be the final season of the popular franchise. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the series stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Gurbani and others in lead roles.

The fourth and final instalment of Prime Video's hit show Four More Shots Please! will premiere on digital screens on December 19, 2025.

Four More Shots Please Season 4 release date

While sharing the release date announcement poster, Prime Video wrote, "you’re invited to the OG gang’s meet up #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Dec 19 (sic)." Viewers will be able to stream this series from December 19, 2025, onwards.

Four More Shots Please cast and characters

The popular romantic-comedy drama series Four More Shots Please! features an ensemble cast. Here's a look at some of the cast members and their character names.

Sayani Gupta - Damini Roy

Kirti Kulhari - Anjana Menon

Gurbani - Umang Singh

Maanvi Gagroo - Siddhi Patel

Prateik Patil Babbar - Jeh Wadia

Neil Bhoopalam - Varun Khanna

Four More Shots Please plot and theme

The comedy-drama series follows the lives of four women who come from different backgrounds. The plot continues when they navigate romance, career challenges, anxieties, and ambitions in modern-day India.

Notably, the romantic-comedy series was nominated for the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series in 2020.

