Four More Shots Please returns with final season; release date and platform announced

The makers announced the release date of Four More Shots Please! Season 4 on Friday, December 5, 2025. This will be the final season of the popular franchise. Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the series stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Gurbani and others in lead roles.
The fourth and final instalment of Prime Video's hit show Four More Shots Please! will premiere on digital screens on December 19, 2025.
Four More Shots Please Season 4 release date
While sharing the release date announcement poster, Prime Video wrote, "you’re invited to the OG gang’s meet up #FourMoreShotsPleaseOnPrime, Final Season, Dec 19 (sic)." Viewers will be able to stream this series from December 19, 2025, onwards.
Four More Shots Please cast and characters
The popular romantic-comedy drama series Four More Shots Please! features an ensemble cast. Here's a look at some of the cast members and their character names.
- Sayani Gupta - Damini Roy
- Kirti Kulhari - Anjana Menon
- Gurbani - Umang Singh
- Maanvi Gagroo - Siddhi Patel
- Prateik Patil Babbar - Jeh Wadia
- Neil Bhoopalam - Varun Khanna
Four More Shots Please plot and theme
The comedy-drama series follows the lives of four women who come from different backgrounds. The plot continues when they navigate romance, career challenges, anxieties, and ambitions in modern-day India.
Notably, the romantic-comedy series was nominated for the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series in 2020.
