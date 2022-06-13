Squid Game Season 1 recap: Twists and turns that made the Netflix Korea series a global hit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SQUIDGAMENETFLIX Netflix show Squid Game has been renewed for a new season

Squid game became the most viewed series on Netflix last year. In 2022, it earned laurels in various primetime award shows. More than that, it has earned a place in the hearts of the fans that will not be fading away easily. After the mega success of season 1 and a lot of fan requests, Squid Game is returning with a follow-up season. In the announcement, the makers teased the return of major characters and also the 'evil doll' as deadly games will continue.

So ahead of the season 2 telecast, let's see what went down in season 1 of Squid Game and where the ending left us.

Read: Squid Game's doll has boyfriend? Netizens feel hopelessly single as Netflix announces season 2

Episode 1: Red Light Green Light

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and others battered by luck enter into a competition where losing means dying. In the first death game, an evil doll tracks movements and kills those who don't play the completion well. Out of 456 who start the Squid Game, over half are killed while others progress to the next round. A vote is cast, in which those who want to continue playing Squid Game are outnumbered by those who wish to leave and live. All the leftover contestants are freed in a mysterious manner.

Read: 'Squid Game' season 2 officially greenlit at Netflix

Episode 2: Hell

In the real world, contestants who were sent back, struggle in their real lives. Most of them who had wanted to go home now want to get back in Squid Games. Those who return include Gi-hun, Sang-woo, Player 001, who does not wish to die in the outside world; Player 067, who wishes to rescue her parents from North Korea and get her little brother out of an orphanage; Player 199, a Pakistani migrant worker; and Player 101, named Jang Deok-su, a gangster on the run from gambling debts and his ex-bosses.

Episode 3: The Man with the Umbrella

In the second game, the contestants are supposed to extract a shape from a dalgona (honeycomb candy) under a 10-minute time limit. The Front Man is revealed to be running the entire Squid Game facility and in an evil move, he kills off a guard after he reveals his identity. After the second task, more contestants are killed off.

Episode 4: Stick to the Team

In the third game, players are told to form groups of ten. The game is revealed to be tug of war on two raised platforms, where a team wins by dragging the opposing team off the platform to their deaths. Gi-hun's team struggles and is close to defeat.

Episode 5: A Fair World

Gi-hun's wins their match using Player 001's strategy and the wit of the others. A man breaks into the office of the Front Man, and a manhunt is carried out for his search. It is revealed that Squid Game has been organised for 30 years now and we are forced to wonder, exactly home many must have died and buried on the island.

Episode 6: Gganbu

In the fourth game, players are told to pair up but discover that instead of working as a team, they will have to play against their partner in marble games that they will choose with consensus. Whoever gets all their partner's marbles within 30 minutes will win and survive. More important characters are killed off and others move ahead mourning the loss of their friends.

Episode 7: VIPs

Some guests are invited to witness Squid Game live and bet on the one they think can win this year. Meanwhile, the fifth game has players crossing a two-panel wide bridge, where the panels are each made of either tempered or regular glass, the latter of which cannot support their weight. Three characters including Gi-hun progress in the game and he emerges as a favourite to win the challenge.

Episode 8: Front Man

The top three characters are invited for a formal dinner. After food, they are left with a steak knife. Gi-hun refuses to kill the remaining contestant seeing he is his friend. Gi-hun adversary stabs himself in the neck instead and asks him to take care of his dying mother. Gi-hun emerges as the winner of Squid Game and he is released with a cash card. He has won millions after the death of hundreds of people who were opposite him in Squid Game. The Front Man reveals his identity.

Epsiode 9: One Lucky Day

Gi-hun has not spent the money he earned in Squid Game. He is invited to a facility by an unknown person. Gi-hun discovers that it is Player 001, who has survived. He is revealed to be one of the important pieces of the Squid Game tournament. Gi-hun and Player 001 have a long conversation and the latter dies. As and when Gi-hun is embarking on a flight to Los Angeles, he sees more people being recruited for Squid Game. Gi-hun leaves his flight and returns to find out the truth about Squid Game.