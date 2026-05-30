Spider-Noir X review: Is Nicolas Cage's superhero drama series worth watching?

New Delhi:

Nicolas Cage's superhero action series Spider-Noir recently premiered on Prime Video on May 27, 2026. Viewers who have already watched the series have been sharing their reactions on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The show is set in 1930s New York and it blends crime, mystery, detective drama, and superhero action into a gritty narrative. Interestingly, viewers can watch the show in either "authentic black and white" or "true-hue full colour." Let's take a look at how the internet is reacting to the series and whether it's worth watching.

Spider-Noir X review

So far, the show is receiving a positive response from internet users. One user wrote, "Just started watching Spider-Noir and it looks good." Another added, "Highly recommend Spider-Noir if you love comics. Nicolas Cage fits this role perfectly, and the supporting cast is also good. #SpiderNoir."

Spider-Noir trailer

The makers dropped the official trailer of Spider-Noir on May 19, 2026, and ever since its release, it has garnered attention from social media users and fans. So far, the trailer has received more than 2 million views on YouTube. Watch the official trailer of Spider-Noir below:

Spider-Noir: Episode details

The series consists of eight episodes, with each running between 43 and 49 minutes. The episode titles are Step Into My Office, Tread Lightly, Double Cross, A Mistake I'll Never Make Again, Betrayal, Nightmare on a Gurney, Nobody's Hero, and The Man in the Mask.

Spider-Noir: Plot and cast details

Spider-Noir follows the story of Ben Reilly, a private investigator whose simple cases turn dangerous when mobsters, monsters, and a mysterious femme fatale force him to confront his past life as New York’s only superhero, The Spider.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Nzingha Stewart, Alethea Jones and Greg Yaitanes, the show features Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, Brendan Gleeson in key roles.

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