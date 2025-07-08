Special Ops Season 2 release date changed: Here's when you can watch Kay Kay Menon's spy thriller Kay Kay Menon's much-awaited second season of the spy thriller series 'Special Ops', titled 'Special Ops 2', has been postponed. The makers of the show announced its new release date on Tuesday with a video post.

New Delhi:

The release of the second instalment of the much-awaited spy thriller 'Special Ops', titled 'Special Ops 2', has been delayed. Kay Kay Menon's starrer was earlier scheduled to be released this week, but now fans will have to wait a little longer. The makers of the popular series announced its new release date by sharing a post on social media platforms on Tuesday.

In the new video post, the lead actor Kay Kay Menon, who plays the role of Himmat Singh in the web series, revealed that the second season of 'Special Ops' has been postponed by one week. The show which was scheduled to be released on July 11, will now hit the digital screens on July 18, 2025. It is significant to note that all the episodes of 'Special Ops 2' will be released together on JioHotstar.

The caption of the post reads, "We understand you're on the edge of your seat, but thoda aur intezar and it’s going to be worth all the wait! #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, all episodes streaming from July 18, only on #JioHotstar."

Check the post here:

In this new season, Kay Kay Menon will return as Himmat Singh and will fight against cyber-terrorism, particularly involving Artificial Intelligence (AI), with the help of his team. Created by Neeraj Pandey, the spy action thriller series features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, and others in the lead roles.

On the work front, Kay Kay Menon was last seen in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in key roles. He will be next seen in the comedy television series 'Gregory 2' co-starring Varun Dhawan and Vijender Singh. According to IMDb, he is also part of Vibha Singh's mystery thriller 'Rashna: The Ray of Light'.

