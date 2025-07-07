Detective Ujjwalan OTT: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siju Wilson's film gearing up for digital release? 'Detective Ujjwalan' is part of the Weekend Cinematic Universe that started Weekend Blockbusters with Minnal Murali. After its theatrical run, the film will soon hit OTT.

New Delhi:

'Detective Ujjwalan' is a recently released film in theatres, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Siju Wilson in the lead roles. For the unversed, this film is a part of the Weekend Cinematic Universe of Weekend Blockbusters. Released on May 23, the film was made with a budget of Rs 4.5 crore. The film earned Rs 6.50 crore in India and will soon hit OTT. However, the exact release date is not confirmed yet; the OTT platform has been confirmed.

Detective Ujjwalan OTT

Detective Ujjawalan is reportedly going to come on OTT via Netflix. There are also indications that the film will start streaming soon. Meanwhile, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Detective Ujjwalan's plot

There is a 'Boogeyman' that haunts Plaachikkaavu, a supposed peaceful, crime-free neighbourhood. In the midst of a murderous rampage, local investigator Ujjwalan, a team of police officers, and the villagers are dedicated to catching the murderer. The main questions of the film are whether Plaachikkaavu will be able to escape the Boogeyman's curse and whether Ujjwalan will discover the truth about the murderer.

Makers and cast

The film is a comedy investigation thriller written and directed by debutants Indraneil Gopikrishnan and Rahul G. The film is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters. Detective Ujjwalan is part of the Weekend Cinematic Universe that started Weekend Blockbusters with the film Minnal Murali. Dhyan Sreenivasan played the lead role in the film. Siju Wilson played CI Shambu Mahadev in the film, Kottayam Nazir, Seema G Nair, Rony David, Amin, Nihal Nizam, Nibras Naushad, Shahubas, Kalabhavan Navas, Nirmal Palazhy and Josey Sijo are the other main cast members of the film.

