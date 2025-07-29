From Budapest to Jordan: Where Special Ops 2 was shot Special Ops 2 takes you on a thrilling journey through Budapest, Georgia, and beyond—see where this spy thriller was filmed and why fans can’t stop talking about it.

New Delhi:

The second instalment of Kay Kay Menon's espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', titled 'Special Ops 2', hit the digital screens on July 18, 2025. Just like the previous season, this new season of this series also showcases visually stunning scenes shot in Budapest and Turkey and other international locations like Georgia, etc.

Created by Neeraj Panday, the second season of 'Special Ops 2' revolves around RAW officer Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) and his team confronting the threat of cyber-terrorism and AI warfare.

Where was Special Ops 2 filmed?

Notably, the series 'Special Ops 2' is praised for its cinematography and aerial shots, and this season has been shot in several foreign places, including Georgia, Turkey, Budapest, Azerbaijan, and Jordan, apart from India, which boosts its cinematic charm and gives the story a more authentic global setting. On July 15, the makers of the hit show shared the behind-the-scenes video on the official YouTube handle of JioHotstar. The video showcases the unseen moments of Himmat Singh, aka Kay Kay Menon and his squad.

Take a look at the video below:

Not just locations, the series was praised by the audience for the performance of the star cast. Special Ops 2 was praised by the audience and critics for its action and intense performances as compared to the previous season. Kay Kay Menon's performance as Himmat Singh, an intelligence officer, was loved by the viewers.

The cast of Special Ops 2

For the unversed, the spy thriller features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Muzamil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, Saiyami Kher, Kaliprasad Mukherjee, Anuj Sharma, Meher Vij, Dalip Tahil, Arif Zakaria, Vikkas Manaktala, Shikha Talsania, Kamakshi Bhatt, and Revathi Pillai and others, in the lead roles.

Where to watch Special Ops 2 online

Kay Kay Menon's spy thriller series 'Special Ops 2' is available to stream on the JioHotstar streaming platform. It has a total of seven episodes, each with a duration of approximately 50-57 minutes.

Also Read: Countdown to Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2: Release date, cast and trailer