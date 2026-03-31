Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen ending explained: What's in Netflix's latest horror series?

New Delhi:

OTT giant Netflix has done it once again with the chilling series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as Rachel and Nicky. The a young couple, who embark on a romantic getaway, becomes a part of something much more sinister. The story revolves around a deadly family curse. At the centre of the story is a horrifying condition tied to Rachel's bloodline.

Generations ago, an ancestor made a desperate deal with Death after losing her groom. In return for bringing him back, she agreed that every future generation must marry their true soulmate before sunset on their wedding day. Fail to do so and they die in a gruesome way. Interesting right? Know about the 8-episode series' plot and ending

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen plot

The curse continues through the family, eventually reaching Rachel. She understands the danger, but Nicky finds it difficult to believe it is real, dismissing it as fear, not fact.

With the wedding day looming, there is tension in the air. Rachel becomes nervous, realizing time is running out. When delays mean the ceremony will take place near sunset, the curse is enacted.

The events which follow are shocking. Members of Nicky’s family begin to bleed to death, especially those who harbour doubts about their own marriages. The curse spreads beyond Rachel, feeding on uncertainty and emotional cracks within relationships.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen ending explained

In a last effort to stop the chaos, Nicky agrees to go ahead with the wedding. However, by this stage, it is already too late. The damage has been done, and more lives are lost, including his sister. The ceremony takes place, but it is no longer about love. It becomes an act of desperation, driven by fear rather than faith.

Nicky and Rachel's fate

Yet, Nicky manages to walk away alive. The reason is that he has unwavering faith in Rachel as his true soulmate. Rachel’s tragic fate is far more tragic than Nicky’s because by the time of her wedding, she has stopped believing in Nicky as her true soulmate. This is what dooms her from the very beginning. She ends up dying of exposure out in the snow after the wedding.

A chilling twist in the final moments

Rachel is resurrected in a chilling turn of events, but not as herself. She is resurrected as a new Witness, condemned to witness future weddings in her lineage and witness the same tragedy play out.

Rachel is shown in the final scenes as eerily composed. She cautions a young relative in her lineage to be careful when selecting a mate and then departs quietly. Driving away from the wreckage of her wedding, Rachel accepts her fate in a hint that the curse is far from over.

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