Friends returns to Netflix: Check out the top 10 must-watch episodes from the popular sitcom

New Delhi:

Finally, after months of heartbreak, Friends enthusiasts in India have something to rejoice about. The popular sitcom has officially made its way back to Netflix India after vanishing at the end of 2025. The popular sitcom featuring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer returned to Netflix India on March 31, midnight.

Since, everyone's comfort show is back on the OTT giant, let's have a look at the top 10 ranked episodes of Friends, according to IMDb.

1. The One Where Everybody Finds Out (Season 5, Episode 14)

IMDb score: 9.7

In the episode, Phoebe discovers Monica and Chandler's secret relationship from across the street and teams up with Rachel to coax a confession out of them. What follows is a brilliantly funny back-and-forth, packed with classic lines and unforgettable moments.

2. The Last One: Part 2 (Season 10, Episode 18)

IMDb score: 9.7

The series finale delivers an emotional farewell, from Ross and Rachel's reunion at the airport to the group’s final hug in Monica's flat. It’s a deeply nostalgic and moving conclusion.

3. The One with the Embryos (Season 4, Episode 12)

IMDb score: 9.5

In this one, Ross hosts a quiz to determine who knows whom best, with Monica and Rachel betting their flat against Joey and Chandler. Meanwhile, Phoebe agrees to be her brother's surrogate, adding another memorable storyline.

4. The One with the Prom Video (Season 2, Episode 14)

IMDb score: 9.4

This episode marks the beginning of the romance between Ross and Rachel. An emotional epiphany and the first kiss, as well as the now-famous phrase, 'He’s her lobster!' come out of watching an old prom tape.

5. The One with the Proposal: Part 2 (Season 6, Episode 25)

IMDb rating: 9.3

Monica and Chandler's relationship is put to the test with the return of Richard in this episode, which ultimately results in the touching scene of the double proposal.

6. The One with the Videotape (Season 8, Episode 4)

IMDb rating: 9.3

Ross and Rachel disagree over who made the first move in this episode and the group decides to watch a tape to determine the truth. The surprising and comical outcome is both unexpected and entertaining.

7. The One with the Rumour (Season 8, Episode 9)

IMDb score: 9.3

This one's a Thanksgiving episode featuring a guest appearance by Brad Pitt, playing an old school friend of Ross and Monica. From the 'I Hate Rachel Green Club' to Joey’s turkey antics, it’s a fan favourite.

8. The One with Ross's Wedding: Part 2 (Season 4, Episode 24)

IMDb score: 9.2

This episode is set in London and leads up to a dramatic wedding scene in which Ross makes a huge mistake, while Monica and Chandler have a key scene.

9. The One with All the Thanksgivings (Season 5, Episode 8)

IMDb rating: 9.2

This episode is a flashback of the worst Thanksgiving memories for the gang, full of comedic mishaps and memorable images.

10. The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding: Part 2 (Season 7, Episode 24)

IMDb rating: 9.2

This roller coaster episode deals with Chandler has cold feet, Joey rushes to perform the wedding ceremony and there is a mystery surrounding a pregnancy. However, the wedding takes place, showing that the couple are meant to be.

Friends is back on Netflix now!

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