Sky Force OTT release date: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film gears up for digital release You will no longer have to pay rent to watch Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's 'Sky Force' on OTT. Yes, this film, released in theatres on the occasion of Republic Day, can now be watched at home without paying any money. Know when and where it is going to be streamed.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film 'Sky Force' was released on January 24, on the occasion of Republic Day, in theatres. Despite a net collection of 113.60 crores in the country and a gross earning of 149.99 crores worldwide, it proved to be a flop. The reason was its huge budget of 160 crores. For the past few days, this film was available on OTT on rent, while now preparations have been made for its release on OTT without rent. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' also stars Akshay and Veer Pahariya as well as Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan. This film is based on the 1965 air strike between India and Pakistan. India had bombed Pakistan's Sargodha airbase.

When and where can you watch 'Sky Force' on OTT

'Sky Force' is currently available for rent on Amazon Prime Video. While from this week, from March 21, 2025, it will be streamed for all subscribers on this platform.

Story of 'Sky Force'

The film is based on the story of the sacrifice of Squadron Leader T Vijay (Veer Pahadia). During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, Pakistan attacked the Indian Air Force bases with fighter planes received from America. Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja (Akshay Kumar) gets the responsibility to retaliate with his team. However, at that time the Indian Air Force had less powerful fighter planes than the advanced fighter planes of Pakistan. Despite this, Wing Commander Ahuja and his team carried out a surprise attack on Sargodha Airbase, considered to be very strong in Pakistan, and destroyed many enemy fighter planes. During this mission, Squadron Leader T Vijay did not return to the base. The news of his plane being destroyed came. Wing Commander Ahuja could not forget his companion T Vijay and started looking for him.

The cast of 'Sky Force'

The rest of the cast of 'Sky Force', made under the banner of Jio Studios and Maddock Films, also includes Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Chaudhary, Varun Badola, Virendra Singh, Anupam Jordaar, Jaywant Wadkar and Soham Majumdar.

