Shocking! 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant faces mid-week eviction ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' started on June 21st with a bang at Jio Cinema. 16 contestants entered the house the Bigg Boss house. Most of them are content creators and only a few people from the TV and film industry have become a part of the show this time. The show started light-heartedly and was full of fun. Meanwhile, Ranveer Shorey and Shivani were seen having fun and mimicry with each other. Everything was going well when Bigg Boss asked everyone to gather in the living room. With this, preparations are made to give a shock to the housemates. Bigg Boss also announces mid-week eviction. Yes! you read that right, the first elimination from Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been made.

Bigg Boss announces mid-week eviction

At the beginning of this week, Shivani and Neeraj Goyat were nominated to be evicted. In such a situation, one of these two contestants had to be evicted. After gathering everyone, Big Boss said that today itself the first member will be evicted from the house and the time for this has come now. However, before elimination, Big Boss asks the housemates to tell who should be evicted today. 9 out of 14 housemates took the name of Shivani and said that they felt that the audience must have chosen her to be evicted.

This contestant got evicted

There is a lot of difference between the thinking of the housemates and the thinking of the audience as Big Boss announced that the assessment of the housemates is completely wrong. He also revealed that it was Neeraj Goyat who had been evicted from the house. Based on the votes of the audience, Neeraj Goyat has got less votes than Shivani. Big Boss says that the audience does not feel that Shivani should be evicted from the house right now. With this, Neeraj Goyat is evicted and he bids farewell to the show after meeting his family.

'Possum task' takes place in the house

After this, in the upcoming episode, the contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' are given a new task. The name of this task is 'Possum task'. In this, the members of the house have to run a pet care. During this, all the family members are seen naming the dogs after the family members. Shivani names her pet Sana Maqbool, while Sai Ketan names his dog Lavkesh Kataria.

