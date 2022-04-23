Shilpa Shetty becomes FIRST female inspector in Rohit Shetty's cop universe as she marks OTT debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty stuns as a cop in Rohit Shetty's series

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is unstoppable this year. Amid the massive excitement around her upcoming Sukhee and Nikamma, the OG star has made another announcement that has taken her fans to cloud nine. The actress is all set to make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Apart from her OTT debut, what makes the Indian Police Force interesting is that Shilpa Shetty's role will mark the first female police officer in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

The actress shared a picture of her in a cop avatar with a gun to break the news to her fans and followers. She wrote, "Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe!"

Take a look:

Director Rohit Shetty also shared the poster and announced Shilpa's entry to the cop universe. He wrote, "WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars... INDIAN POLICE FORCE."

Shilpa Shetty has hooked her fans with a glimpse of her character from the Indian Police Force. Her fans were quick to drop tei reactions in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "You go girl." Another said, "So looking forward."

The eight-part high-octane action series 'Indian Police Force' marks the digital debut of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The series will also present Sidharth Malhotra in a never-before-seen avatar of a cop hero.

The actress has a variety of characters to offer with her projects on the horizon. While she would become a part of an action drama with Nikamma, the star would essay the title role in Sukhee.