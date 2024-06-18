She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany to star in Amazon MGM Studios' pilot 'The Nightbeast'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tatiana Maslany

Marvel fans assemble. "She-Hulk" star Tatiana Maslany is set to feature in "The Nightbeast", an upcoming pilot from Amazon MGM Studios. Described as a "seductive, darkly comedic tale", the pilot comes from Leah Rachel and Travis Jackson, reported entertainment news outlet Variety. Interestingly, Maslany will also serve as a producer.

The story follows a young mother unsatisfied with her seemingly perfect suburban life. She begins an affair with the boogeyman in her son’s closet — a surprisingly sexy man called the Nightbeast. "But this harmless affair she thought to be a figment of her imagination begins to have unexpected consequences, as her two worlds increasingly begin to collide," read the official logline. Jamie Babbit will direct the pilot and also serve as an executive producer alongside Peter Warren, Justin Levy, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Kristen Campo.

Tatiana Maslany gained worldwide recognition for the portrayal of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk in the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It tells the story of Jennifer Walters has a complicated life as a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The series also stars Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga and Mark Ruffalo among others.

Her other notable works include Orphan Black, Woman in Gold, Destroyer, Heartland, Perry Mason, Two Lovers and a Bear, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, The Vow and Stronger. She has also worked for TV shows including Booky Makes Her Mark, Incredible Story Studios, The Listener, Being Erica and The Robber Bride. Tatiana Maslany bagged several accolades including Gemini Awards, Whistler Film Festival, Critics' Choice Television Awards, Young Hollywood Awards, Constellation Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Critics' Choice Super Awards.

