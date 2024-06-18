Harry Potter to Dark Knight: 5 Popular Hollywood film franchises you can never get tired of

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Popular Hollywood film franchises

The film industry has always managed to captivate the audience's mind with film franchises, whether the film has done commercially well or not. The pandemic has caused a crowded schedule of blockbusters, adaptations, and original films, but despite that, the Hollywood film franchises have performed well at the box office. Let's take a look at a few of the Hollywood film franchises.

1. Harry Potter films

Harry Potter is a film series based on the novels by British author J. K. Rowling. The series is produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and consists of eight films, that begin with Philosopher's Stone to Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Matthew Lewis, Tom Felton and Alan Rickman among others.

2. Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films

Jurassic Park tells the story of a palaeontologist touring an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America and is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose. The Jurassic World franchise is similar to the previous films and the original cast of Jurassic Park was also included in this final part of the film. The original cast includes Laura Dern, Sam Neil, Ariana Richards, Richard Attenborough, BD Wong, Joseph Mazzello and Wayne Knight among others. Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Katie McGrath, Ty Simpkins and Irrfan Khan.

3. Despicable Me

Despicable Me, of course, is one of the best-animated movies in recent times. It tells the story of Gru, who is always assigned a secret mission and completes it by hook or crook. But the main challenge comes into place when he has three little kids additional in his family. The voiceovers Carell, Chris Renaud and Miranda Cosgrove

4. The Dark Knight / Batman

The Batman films are based on superhero appearing in American comic books which are published by DC Comics. The film had numerous leads including Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson.

5. Marvel Cinematic Universe

Last but not least, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has several films including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Avengers series among others.

Also Read: Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss, says 'I was not able to hear anything'

Also Read: Ahead of Ishq Vishk Rebound release, here are 5 must-watch shows, films of Rohit Saraf