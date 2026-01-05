Shark Tank India’s most viral moments ever: Fights, one-liners and memes we still quote As Shark Tank India Season 5 approaches, here’s a look back at the show’s most viral moments, from fiery shark clashes to pitches that broke the internet.

Shark Tank India has become much more than just a startup show since it first aired in 2021. From intense fights between the sharks to funny one-liners, the reactions during the pitches have spread quickly online.

Over the years, Sony LIV's show has given viewers many memorable moments that people still quote. With Shark Tank India Season 5 set to premiere on January 5, 2026, let’s look back at some of the most viral moments from the show here.

Shark Tank India’s most viral moments fans still talk about

1. When Ashneer Grover said, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu?”

In Season 1, Ashneer Grover lost his calm during Rohit Warrier’s pitch for the Sippline Drinking Shields. After Rohit finished his pitch, Ashneer couldn’t hold back, asking, “Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap bahut zyada pite ho kya?”

He even went on to call it the worst product he had ever seen. He said, “Yeh jo product hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hoon.”

2. When Ashneer, Anupam and Aman clashed during the Hammer pitch

In the “Hammer” pitch episode, Aman Gupta tried hard to get a solo deal for the product. Anupam Mittal questioned him, saying, “Ye kya bakwas kar rahe ho?” Ashneer jumped into the conversation, and soon it turned into a heated argument between the three.

3. Aman Gupta’s ‘Hum bhi bana lenge’ moment

During the Revamp Moto pitch, Aman Gupta dismissed the tech's proprietary edge during negotiations, saying, "hum bhi bana lenge". He argued that his manufacturing network could easily replicate the product. This remark caught everyone’s attention and became one of Aman’s most viral moments on the show.

4. The belly button shaper pitch that shocked the sharks

In Shark Tank India Season 1, entrepreneurs Baldev and Jayashree Jumnani pitched a device called Navel Fukai, which is designed to make a person’s belly button perfectly round and deep. The pitch was unusual made the sharks laugh and feel confused, making it one of the viral pitches from the show.

