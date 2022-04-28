Farzi: Shahid Kapoor's web series title announced, Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna to co-star

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Amazon Prime Video has announced the title of Shahid Kapoor's web series

Shahid Kapoor's maiden web series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in the coming time. The Family Man directors Raj and DK are helming the show, titled Farzi. Shahid will be joined by South stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in the upcoming project. This will be Vijay's first web series opposite a Bollywood star. Separately, he is starring opposite Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas.

The title of Shahid's upcoming series was announced during an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai. The cast of Farzi along with the directors was also present during the event. They posed together on the stage.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Shahid had revealed that his character in the series comes from the streets of Mumbai.

"I completely understand (the character). That is what I was when I was 16-17 year-old, travelling in trains, doing this, that. The street Mumbai kid, with a lot of ambition and dreams and middle class, lower middle class background. There is a crime angle that happens," he had said giving an idea of what the show will be about. The shooing of Farzi has been extensively done in Goa. The show is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Separately, Shahid is also doing a digital film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It has completed shooting and will be released later this year, the actor confirmed. The movie is said to be the official adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Night), which was adapted into Tamil as Thoongaa Vanam and released in 2015. The yet-untitled project went on floors last November.

Currently, Shahid's Jersey is running in cinema halls.