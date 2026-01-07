Sentenced to Be a Hero: Episode 2 release date, story, characters and IMDb rating Crunchyroll’s Sentenced to Be a Hero is gaining fast attention. Here’s everything about Episode 2, such as release date, plot, characters, and why fans are calling it a must-watch.

Sentenced to Be a Hero is Crunchyroll's latest offering, an animated action-drama fantasy series with an unusual take on heroism. The anime series, which was released with just one episode on January 3, has become the talk of the town on the internet.

If you are new to anime or have been meaning to watch Sentenced to Be a Hero, here's all you need to know about the series and the upcoming Episode 2.

Sentenced To Be A Hero Episode 2 release date and time

The anime series received great reviews on the internet. The second episode of Sentenced to Be a Hero will be released on January 15 in multiple languages, including Japanese, English, Deutsch, Español (América Latina), Français, Português (Brasil), Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The exact release timing couldn't be confirmed.

Sentenced To Be A Hero anime: Story and plot explained

The plot of Sentenced To Be A Hero, as written in Crunchroll, reads: "In a world where heroism is a punishment, Xylo Forbartz, a condemned goddess killer, battles endless hordes of monstrous abominations as part of Penal Hero Unit 9004. Death is no escape, only a cycle of resurrection and relentless combat. But when Xylo encounters a mysterious new goddess, their unlikely alliance sparks a rebellion that could shatter the chains of eternal punishment."

Episode 1 is titled 'Sentence: Support Retreat From Couveunge Forest' and described: "Penal hero Xylo gets an unwelcome helper during an assignment to supporting the main army's retreat." Watch the trailer here:

Sentenced To Be A Hero characters: Who’s who in the anime

In Sentenced To Be A Hero, Xylo Fobartz is voiced by Yohei Azakami, while Teoritta is voiced by Mayu Iizuka. Patausche Kivia features the voice of Shizuka Ishigami, and Dotta Luzulas is voiced by Shun Horie. Venetim Leopool is brought to life by Shunichi Toki, with Norgalle Senridge voiced by Yoji Ueda. The character Tatsuya is voiced by Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, and Tsav is voiced by Jun Fukushima.

Is Sentenced To Be A Hero worth watching? IMDb rating

The first episode of Sentenced To Be A Hero is receiving rave reviews on X (formerly Twitter). It also has an IMDb rating of 9.4/10.

In X, some of the reviews for the anime series are: "An incredible first episode!", "Incredible first episode, Sentenced to Be a Hero seems promising", "Please take a look at Sentenced to be a hero # 01 It is very cool!"

How excited are you for Episode 2 of Sentenced To Be A Hero?

