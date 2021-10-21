Sardar Udham: 5 things from Vicky Kaushal's film that created an impact

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Poster of Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal

With a gripping story of the revolutionary’s life, impeccable performance by Vicky Kaushal and brilliant cinematography, Sardar Udham has won the hearts of the audiences. Directed by Shoojit Sircar the film based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh is being applauded by critics and audiences alike. Here are 5 things from the movie which have created a deep impact on the audience’s mind.

A beautiful flowing story

The film transports us back to the days of young Udham Singh’s life when he was in Punjab then while on his mission in different parts of the world. The transition through different phases of his life was smooth. Kudos to Shoojit Sircar, who balanced the time period extremely well.

The ambience truly transported us to into a different era

Recently in one of his interviews, Shoojit Sircar mentioned that he has never been to London. But can you believe that even without travelling and having a look at the city, he and his team of cinematographers and production team managed to create grand sets which depicted London in the early 19th century. From the cars (now considered to be vintage) to the attire, every minute detail was taken care of.

Vicky Kaushal's impeccable performance

Vicky's acting was so real that the audience is left in awe of his performance. He has surprised everyone with his Sardar Udham avatar and audiences have appreciated his portrayal thoroughly. Giving one of his career’s best performances till date, Vicky’s emotions and feelings as Udham were deeply felt and his tears in the movie became the viewer’s tears.

The Supporting Cast

The supporting cast of the movie gelled in well with the story and got into the character’s skin, be it the actors who played the role of Britishers or the actors who took active participation in India's freedom struggle. Actors like Banita Sandhu as Reshma, Shaun Scott as Micheal O’Dwyer, Amol Parashar as Bhagat Singh, Stephen Hogan as Detective Inspector John Swain were a treat for the viewer's eyes.

Spine-chilling visual depiction of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The depiction of the horrific episode which inspired Udham Singh to kill Sir Micheal O'Dwyer has left a hard-hitting impact. The visual portrayal of this incident sent chills down the spine of the viewers. The whole scene was so powerful that it engulfed the people watching this movie. Udham Singh, who witnesses an unspeakable horror and does his best to save the wounded is a scene that did create an impact.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Sardar Udham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.