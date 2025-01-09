Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' to be released on this OTT platform after several delays

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanya Malhotra's upcoming film 'Mrs' will be soon released on Zee5

Bollywood Sanya Malhotra who raised the temperature in the last single Aankh with Sunidhi Chauhan is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film. 'Mrs', the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed film The Great Indian Kitchen will soon be released on OTT platform Zee5. Sanya Malhotra plays the lead role in this film along with Nishant Dahiya and Siya Mahajan. It is significant to note that Malayalam-drama film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' was released in 2021. The film is written and directed by Jeo Baby. It features Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in leading roles.

Mrs release date

Zee5 has shared the poster of the Sanya film but has not announced the release date. 'Mrs' will be streaming on the OTT platform. "Chopping boards ready? Trending moves set? Brace yourself for the rollercoaster ride of #Mrs. Coming soon on #ZEE5!" read their caption.

'Mrs' at film festivals

The 'Mrs' teaser was released on November 8, 2023. It had its World Premiere at the Talinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 17, 2023. Moreover, the film was expected to release in 2024, but it could not happen. The Asia premiere of Sanya Malhotra's film 'Mrs' was held at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The film was screened at the festival on November 22. Sanya's film has already won praise at many international film festivals including the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

About the film

'Mrs' has been directed by Aarti Kadav. Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, Siya Mahajan and Kanwaljit Singh play pivotal roles in the film. 'Mrs' is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Harman Baweja and Smita Baliga. 'Mrs.' is the story of Richa, that depicts the life of a married girl, who finds her identity while living her life in the kitchen.

Also Read: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light wins NYFCC award after Golden Globes snub, nominated for DGA Awards