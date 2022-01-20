Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Rocket Boys trailer showcases stories of nuclear physicists Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J Bhabha. Watch it here

Highlights Rocket Boys also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and others

The series celebrates the architects of the future of India, Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.

The roles of the renowned scientists are being played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh

SonyLIV has released the trailer of its exciting, new series Rocket Boys, featuring the lives of ace nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, as they charge through the creation of the Indian Space Program. The series, starring Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, respectively, will premiere on SonyLIV from 4th Feb. A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the show has been directed by Abhay Pannu. It also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Catch the trailer of this enthralling series about the lives of India’s Rocket Boys here:

