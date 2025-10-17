Rise and Fall finale: Arjun Bijlani wins Rs 28 lakh cash prize, Aarush Bhola emerges as first runner-up Arjun Bijlani won the first season of Ashneer Grover's show 'Rise & Fall'. The final episode of the reality TV show was aired today, October 17, 2025, on the MX Player platform.

New Delhi:

Renowned television actor Arjun Bijlani has been announced as the winner of Ashnoor Grover's show 'Rise and Fall'. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor was awarded a Rs 28 lakh cash prize. Meanwhile, Aarush Bhola and Arbaz Patel emerged as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

For the unversed, the finale episode of 'Rise and Fall' aired at 12 pm today, October 17, 2025. As soon as the winner was announced, Arjun Bijlani's fans took to the social media platform X to share their excitement.

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Rise and Fall' season 1

The reality television series Rise and Fall premiered on September 6, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video’s MX Player. Out of a total of 16 competitors, Arjun Bijlani won the first instalment of the show after a fierce finale. It must be noted that the winner was announced via internal voting.

Social media reacts

One X user wrote, "#ArjunBijlani WINS #RiseAndFall! From d basement 2 d throne wht a journey! He ruled with mind, played wid heart & proved that dignity always wins D most deserving,graceful&fearless winner ever! D crown found its rightful King #arushbhola #PawanSingh #RiseAndFallWinner."

Another added, "Here is the winner of Rise and Fall Season 1 – ARJUN BIJLANI From the very first day to the finale, he carried himself with grace, honesty & heart. Truly a well deserved win."

Arjun Bijlani's work front

The 42-year-old actor Arjun Bijlani has featured in several hit television shows in his acting career so far. His notable roles include 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil', 'State of Siege: 26/11', and 'Naagin'.

On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani got married to his longtime partner, Neha Swami, on May 20, 2013. The couple often shares pictures of themselves on social media.

Also Read: Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 release: When and where Rishab Shetty’s film is expected to stream online