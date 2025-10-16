Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 release: When and where Rishab Shetty’s film is expected to stream online Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 has been ruling the box office, and fans are now waiting for its OTT debut. Reports suggest the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video by the end of October 2025, though an official confirmation is awaited.

New Delhi:

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, has created a sensation at the box office, grossing Rs 670 crore worldwide. The film was released on October 2 in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. While the film is still a hit in theatres, fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release.

And seems like the wait for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1's arrival on OTT is not long. Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the film digitally at the end of this month.

When is Kantara: Chapter 1 expected to release on OTT?

According to a report, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 will stream online on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform has acquired the digital rights to the film. Official details are not yet available, but the deal was reportedly struck for Rs 125 crore.

According to trade reports, the film could debut on OTT around October 30, 2025, meaning the movie will arrive four weeks after its theatrical release. However, audiences in the Hindi belt will have to wait a little longer. The film will first be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and will be released in Hindi approximately eight weeks later.

Why Kantara’s OTT release might be delayed

Although the filmmakers of Kaantara Chapter 1 had signed an OTT deal with the streaming giant before its release, it is also possible that the OTT release may be delayed at the filmmakers' request, as happened with Kalki 2898 AD.

Interestingly, Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 has become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025. Yash's KGF 2 still holds the top spot on this list.

About Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1

For the unversed, along with acting Rishab Shetty has also written and directed Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1. Along with the National award-winner, the film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Also Read: Arasan Promo: Know about Jr NTR's involvement in Silambarasan TR starrer from Vada Chennai universe