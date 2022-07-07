Ranveer VS Wild With Bear Grylls: Watch on Netflix on THIS date and time | Latest teaser video

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Ranveer Singh VS Wild With Bear Grylls: Watch on Netflix

Ranveer VS Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh is ready for an experience of a lifetime as he takes on the Serbian adventure in Netflix's 'Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls'. The sneak peeks into the episode have been making fans excited to watch how the 'Gully Boy' actor will take on the challenge. It will also mark Ranveer's much-awaited OTT debut. Earlier, actors like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn have also taken this adventurous ride with the British adventurer and television presenter Bear Grylls.

In case you are wondering where to watch 'Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls', here is everything you need to know about the episode.

Ranveer Vs Wild: Date and Time

The much-awaited episode featuring Ranveer Singh with Bear Grylls will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on July 8. The episode is one hour and ten minutes long in which the duo will brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower.

In the show, Ranveer Singh will be seen getting into the depths of the wild to find a rare gift for his lady love, Deepika Padukone. He will be in search of a special flower for DP. He says, "Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move mountains for love, I’m going to get a special flower for Deepika. Just like my love, the flower never dies.)"

Ranveer Singh's backpack of the adventure

Ranveer’s kit was packed with items that helped him get through some of the most gruelling experiences in the world. He took with him a vanity mirror that helps on many occasions, whether it’s to start a fire or to keep a check on your surroundings while wading through the depths of the jungle.

The actor also included water and apple in his survival kit that Bear Grylls approved of.

Talking about the show, Ranveer revealed that during his journey on Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, he felt fearful many times but he took the leap of faith to overcome his fears. "Sometimes fear can stop you and limit you. It can stop you from taking the next step, from growing and evolving. Don't let fear have that control or power over you. It will stop you."

