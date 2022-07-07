Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh talks about his relations with in-laws, has 'special' wardrobe for them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOFFEE WITH KARAN 7 Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh is all set to grace the first episode of Karan Johar's hit show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt. The show is set to premiere on July 7th, 2022 on Disney+Hostar and the duo has a lot to bring to the table. From marriage, relationships to friends, Ranveer and Alia revealed many secrets about their life on Johar's chat show.

The actor talked about how his life and wardrobe have changed ever since he married his longtime girlfriend-actress Deepika Padukone. "I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe -A white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don't want to throw them off," he said.

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked: "But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?" To which Ranveer Singh confessed: "Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years." ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7 Promo: Ranveer Singh calls Alia Bhatt 'dost ke naam pe kalank', walks out of show

Revealing what the initial phase of his relationship with Deepika and her was like, the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' star shared: "Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika's mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom."

'Koffee with Karan Season 7' is set to stream on Hotstar from Thursday 7 p.m. with new episodes dropping every Thursday in the following weeks.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, some prominent names that are going to add some fire to this season are Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.