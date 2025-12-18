Raju Weds Rambai OTT release: When and where to watch Telugu hit online The Telugu romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai begins its OTT journey today. The film streams on ETV Win, following a successful box office run and strong word-of-mouth.

Raju Weds Rambai, the Telugu romantic drama that won hearts at the box office, is set to begin another life on online streaming sites.

The show that enthrals audiences with its rural love story is all set to premiere on OTT platforms on 18 December 2025. The viewers will be able to watch the entire episode on ETV Win.

Raju Weds Rambai makers and cast

Directed by Saailu Kaampati, Raju Weds Rambai stars Akhil Uddemari and Tejaswini Rao as two young lovers from contrasting backgrounds whose relationship unfolds amid village traditions, family expectations and everyday challenges. The film’s grounded storytelling and lively characterisation made it one of the more talked-about Telugu releases of the year.

Raju Weds Rambai plot

Fundamentally, Raju Weds Rambai is a story about a young and ambitious youth named Raju (Akhil) and a strong, independent woman named Rambai (Tejaswini) who are rooted in their homeland. Their encounter is almost believable, as if it has happened in a small town, and it’s not entirely a romance but a commentary on community, a sense of belonging, and finding humor in mundane things.

The chemistry between the protagonists was well appreciated by the viewers, and critics felt that the strength of the film lies not in its glamour but its authenticity. The presentation of countryside, celebrations, and relationships would also appeal to the viewers looking beyond the usual city settings of films.

Raju Weds Rambai budget and collection

It it significant to note that Raju Weds Rambai was made with a budget of just Rs 2.5 crores. Based on a real-life story from a small village in Telangana, the Telugu movie earned Rs 21 crores at the regional box office and registered a success for it's makers.

Now the film is available on ETV Win and OTTplay Premium, from today onwards.

