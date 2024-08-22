Raj and DK to wrap up Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant's story in 'The Family Man 4' | Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raj and DK to wrap up Srikant's story in The Family Man S4

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to get back in action as Desi James Bond 'Srikant Tiwari' in the much-awaited third season of 'The Family Man'. Fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment of this superhit web series. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the third season will not be the end of the popular spy thriller. Yes, the story of the series will move forward and seems like the makers of 'The Family Man', Raj and DK have decided when to conclude the series.

For the unversed, the shooting of 'The Family Man 3' is going on. Meanwhile, producers Raj and DK are already considering the fourth season to be the final installment. According to the Mid-Day report, 'The shooting of the third season is going on and everyone in the team is excited about how it is shaping up. Along with this, there is also a discussion about signing the series with the fourth edition. Raj-DK is currently considering it and the final decision is yet to be taken.'

The Family Man

'The Family Man' premiered in the year 2019. This comedy and spy-filled series won the hearts of the audience. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi, the show was a huge hit. The second season added to the excitement, raising the bar for the third season.

According to the information, the idea of ​​ending the series is still in the initial stages. Only after wrapping up the third season, there will be discussions with all the stakeholders and a final decision will be taken. The scripting of the fourth season has already begun, with the team using the break in the shooting schedule of the third season to work on the new script. However, this has not been confirmed by the makers yet.

As the story progresses, fans are in for a thrilling ride. It remains to be seen if this will be the end of Srikant Tiwari's adventures, but one thing is clear the makers are dedicated to giving a memorable finale to their beloved series.

