Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui probes case rooted in mass killing, black magic The makers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders dropped the official trailer on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. The Netflix film is going to be released on December 19, 2025.

The official trailer for the sequel to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's hit murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, titled Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, was released on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 19, 2025.

Sharing the trailer video, the makers wrote, "Raat ke andhere ka har jawab, Inspector Jatil khojne ke liye taiyaar hain (sic)." Read on for more details.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders trailer is out

The trailer opens with Inspector Jatil Yadav, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, assigned to investigate a case of 'The Bansal Murders'. In the trailer, viewers learn that this case is very complex and surrounded by suspects who smile like friends and lie like professionals.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders release date

The highly anticipated film, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 19, 2025.

Internet reacts

Social media users filled the comment section with excitement over this film. One user praised Honey Trehan's directing and wrote, "@honeytrehan you are a magician! Can't wait to share this with the world!! (sic)." Another user commented, "Unbelievable acting, Nawazuddin Siddiqui nailed it (sic)." Fans also appreciated Siddiqui’s performance, saying, "Another flawless performance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (sic)." The trailer video has garnered more than 36 thousand likes and hundreds of comments on Instagram so far.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders - Plot and cast

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders follows the story of the Bansal family, who are found dead in locked rooms. It features an ensemble star cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, Revathi, Deepti Naval, and Sanjay Kapoor in the main roles.

