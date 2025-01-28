Pushpa 2: The Rule to The Storyteller, OTT releases of the week

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at films and series releasing on OTT this week

The coming days of January will be full of entertainment, as some much-awaited shows and films are going to be released on several OTT platforms. From The Storyteller to Pushpa 2: The Rule, everything can now be watched from the comfort of your home, so get ready to make your binge list. Have a look at films and web series releasing this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 and other streaming platforms.

The Storyteller

The film 'The Storyteller' is based on Satyajit Ray's Bengali short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. It is based on the life of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to deal with his insomnia, which proves to be more interesting. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Naseeruddin Shah and Revathi Menon in lead roles. The Storyteller has been released on Disney+Hotstar onwards.

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man

A new animated series 'Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man' follows a young Peter Parker on his journey to becoming a hero with a comic book-style flair. The series is set to arrive on Disney+Hotstar on January 29.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa fans can finally watch the much-awaited Pushpa 2 on Netflix, as the action-packed film is making its digital debut after its theatrical run. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film will be released on Netflix on January 30, 2025.

Identity

The Malayalam film 'Identity' features a sketch artist and a police officer who work together to uncover the identity of an elusive killer. They then use his facial details, which get etched in the memories of an eyewitness to the brutal crime. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan, Vinay Rai, Archana Kavi, Mandira Bedi and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Identity will be released on ZEE5 on January 31.

The Secret of the Shiledars

The series 'The Secret of the Shiledars' depicts a secret society that uncovers a hidden treasure belonging to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The show stars Sai Tamhankar, Rajeev Khandelwal and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles. The Secret of the Shiledars will be released on January 31.

