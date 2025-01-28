Archana Puran Singh injured on the sets of Rajkummar Rao starrer | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Archana Puran Singh has been injured on a film set

Archana Puran Singh shared a new vlog on her popular YouTube channel, in which she opened up about her painful injury. While shooting for a film with Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, Archana slipped and broke her wrist. She also suffered facial injuries after the fall. She was rushed to the hospital, where she recovered after a few days and returned to work again.

Archana's son gets emotional over mother's injury

She said in the video that she called Rajkummar and apologised for the delay in production and said that she would return to work again as soon as possible, as she did not want him to suffer further. The vlog began with actual footage of Archana falling and getting injured early in the morning. Immediately the crew members gathered around her and took her to the hospital. Her husband Parmeet Sethi was informed. Her sons recorded a video of their reaction to the news and one of them started crying.

Parmeet made fun of his wife

Archana said that she did not allow her sons to make her video on the first day as she was shaking too much, but later she agreed to the recording. Parmeet joked, 'She is making a lot of noise. This means that she is fine now.' In the vlog, Archana praised the view of Mumbai outside the hospital room and said that she was so impressed that she could have stayed here longer, but she could not do so, as Archana had unfinished work.

Archana will return to shooting soon

Archana further added, "I called Rajkummar Rao and told him that I am very upset to leave the shooting, so today, I am returning to Virar to complete the shooting, because those poor people will have to suffer otherwise. I'm wearing full sleeves and they'll shoot me from angles where you can't tell I'm injured. They've told me they need me just for a few hours."

