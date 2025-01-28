Big setback for Nayanthara in copyright dispute, Netflix's petition against Dhanush dismissed

Follow us on Image Source : X Dhanush and Nayanthara's still from a recent celebrity wedding

The Madras High Court rejected Netflix India's plea to dismiss Dhanush's copyright suit against actress Nayanthara on Tuesday. The suit has been triggered by the use of a three-second film clip produced by Dhanush in Nayanthara's documentary on Netflix, titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, without the National Award-winning actor's consent.

What is the case?

In November last year, Dhanush filed a civil suit against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan and her production house Rowdy Pictures Pvt Ltd. The suit alleges that the filmmakers have used scenes from Dhanush's film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in the Netflix Original Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

Dhanush's production company Wunderbar Films Pvt has also filed a petition seeking permission from the High Court to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP. Los Gatos Production Services India LLP is a Mumbai-based entity that handles Netflix's content investments in India.

Actress hits back at Dhanush

This legal action has been taken after Dhanush's warning that he would take legal action if the controversial content in Nayanthara's documentary was not removed within 24 hours. At the same time, on November 16, Nayanthara hit back at Dhanush for sending a legal notice and demanding Rs 10 crore. The actress released a long statement on her Instagram handle calling out Dhanush for being unfair.

In this long note the Jawan actor stated that during the making of the recently released Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale', she had sought permission from Dhanush to use scenes from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, Dhanush refused to permit them and instead sent them a legal notice for using behind-the-scenes footage from the film's sets.

