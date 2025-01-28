Rakhi Sawant to have third wedding in Pakistan? Here's everything you need to know about Dodi Khan

Follow us on Image Source : X Reports claim that Rakhi Sawant will have her third wedding in Pakistan with Dodi Khan

Rakhi Sawant, known as a drama queen in Bollywood, is famous for her antics on social media. So far, Rakhi has had two marriages and has also been divorced. Now, it seems like she is planning to get married for the third time. But not to an Indian. Rakhi, who recently reached Pakistan, is said to be marrying a Pakistani actor-producer Dodi Khan.

Here's what Rakhi Sawant said

Rakhi Sawant recently said that she is getting many proposals in Pakistan. She can think about any of them. One of these relationships is also with Dodi Khan. He had proposed Rakhi for marriage by sharing a video on social media. Rakhi reacted to the video and wrote, 'I love you all my friends. I love you all in any condition. You guys are supporting me. I love you all.' She also added that Pakistani and Indian people cannot live without each other. If she gets married, it will be in Pakistan but the reception will be in India.

Plans for the honeymoon have also been made

Further, Rakhi told the media that she has already made plans for the honeymoon. She talks about settling in Dubai after marriage. For the unversed, Rakhi lives more in Dubai than in India these days, she also has a house of her own there. Talking about Rakhi's career, she came into the limelight due to her item dance in Bollywood, she has also acted in films like Main Hoon Na among others, and she has also featured in web series. Rakhi Sawant has also been a part of the Bigg Boss reality show many times.

On the other hand, Dodi Khan is said to be a police officer in addition to being an actor and director. According to reports, the couple is organising an Islamic-style traditional Pakistani wedding, which would be followed by an Indian celebration. However, only time will tell if it's one of Rakhi's antics or a real union.

