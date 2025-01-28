Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police says fingerprints report awaited, no other accused involved

Follow us on Image Source : X Read Mumbai Police's statement on Saif Ali Khan stabbing case here

Mumbai Police held a press conference on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case on Tuesday. Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya and DCP Dixit Gedam said that the investigation of the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, arrested by DCP Zone 9 has been done in the right way and the investigation is going in the right direction. He also added that sufficient evidence has been found against the accused. They also said that the accused had stayed at many places in Kolkata and the matter is being investigated. However, the fingerprint report is awaited.

Here's what DCP Dixit Gedam said

'Regarding fingerprints, let me clear the confusion! No fingerprint report has come yet. Regarding the claim of the accused's father, What the accused's father says, we cannot speak on this. But I will say this much, the accused who has been arrested and there is ample evidence against him,' DCP said on Tuesday.

When asked about other accused involved in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Dixit Gedam said that there are no other accused, but the ones who came in contact with him, are being questioned. On face recognition matter, Mumbai Police said that they have the option and are exploring it. 'There are options regarding facial recognition, this is a part of the investigation,' he added.

Who filed the complaint?

Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya and DCP Dixit Gedam said that Saif Ali Khan had reached the hospital at 2:40 on January 16 as recorded on CCTV. When asked about who filed the police complaint, they said that the family or Saif did not inform the police first, but the hospital did. For the unversed, Saif was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries and was discharged on January 22 after being admitted there for six days.

