PS 1 on Amazon Prime Video: Date, Time, OTT Premiere of Ponniyin Selvan, how to watch latest Tamil film online

Watch PS 1 on Amazon Prime Video: Ponniyin Selvan 1 has already entered history books by breaking several box office records and the film is all set to enthrall the audience on the streaming platform. The Tamil magnum opus which features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj is touted to be director Mani Ratnam's dream project. The film will now be released on Amazon Prime Video.

In case you are planning to watch PS 1 on Amazon Prime Video, here are all the details you need to know about the film.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time

The film is among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country and is based on the Tamil classic 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. The film will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 4.

PS 1 on Prime Video: How to watch latest Tamil films online

All the users who have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video will be able to watch Ponniyin Selvan after its premiere. You can also download latest Tamil films online on the app.

PS 1 Cast

Vikram as Aditha Karikalan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini / Oomai Rani

Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman

Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

Trisha as Kundavai

Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi

Aishwarya Lekshmi as Poonguzhali

Vikram Prabhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi

Ponniyin Selvan Story

'Ponniyin Selvan' is a brilliant story that is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. The film is based on eminent writer Kalki's literary classic by the same name. The novel is based on the 10th-century Chola period and the fights within the ruling clan. The role played by spies of the empire, its military leaders and the politics behind it are all shown in the movie.

PS 1 Trailer

