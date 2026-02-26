Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares selfie with team Fauda: Know where to watch the Israeli spy show on OTT

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit. During this visit, he was met by the team of the Israeli spy show Fauda. Each member took a selfie with Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared this selfie on his Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the photo taken with the show's team on his Twitter account and wrote, 'Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda'.

See the post here:

Who all are there in the selfie?

The photo taken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi included Fauda creators Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, actors Laetitia Eido, Doron Ben-David, and several members of the team. Everyone was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Where to watch Fauda?

Israeli spy show Fauda is available on OTT giant Netflix India. For the unversed, Fauda, the award-winning Israeli spy series, was developed, written and produced by lead actor Lior Raz (who portrays Doron) and journalist Avi Issacharoff. The series is now directed by Rotem Shamir (seasons 2-4) and previously by Assaf Bernstein (season 1), with Faraway Road Productions producing.

Total number of episodes and cast

Fauda has total 4 episodes with 12 episode each season. All the episodes can be streamed on Netflix. The cast includes Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Hisham Suliman, Shadi Mar'i, Laëtitia Eïdo, Yuval Segal, Netta Garty, Tomer Kapon, Tsahi Halevi and Yaakov Zada Daniel.

Fauda plot

Fauda is an action thriller series that follows Doron Cavilio (Lior Raz), an undercover Israeli spy operative who pursues high-profile targets in the West Bank and Gaza. The show debuted in 2015 and aired on the Israeli network Yes OH. It gained worldwide popularity after it began streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Aamir Khan shares update on Salim Khan's health, says condition is improving