Aamir Khan shares update on Salim Khan's health, says condition is improving

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan, close friends with Salman Khan and his family, has shared an update on veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan's health. The Laal Singh Chadha actor revealed that he has been in touch with Salim Khan's family, and has been told that his condition is improving. Aamir recently went to Lilavati Hospital to see the 90-year-old writer but could not meet him as he is in the ICU.

Aamir Khan shares update on Salim Khan's health

Aamir added that he has been receiving regular updates from Salim Khan’s daughter, Alvira Agnihotri. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday evening, he said, "I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Since he is in the ICU, I couldn't meet him personally. . . Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health fully recovers", as reported on PTI.

Salim Khan hospitalised for ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage

Salim Khan is widely known for his iconic writing partnership with Javed Akhtar. The duo, popularly called Salim-Javed, wrote some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated films, including Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer and Don.

He was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on February 17. Dr Jalil D Parkar, who is part of the team treating him, had said last week that the screenwriter suffered a ‘minimal’ brain haemorrhage. It has since been treated, and he remains on ventilator support as a precaution, with his condition described as stable. The doctors have not shared further updates, keeping the family’s privacy in mind.

Aamir was speaking on the sidelines of a prize distribution ceremony of a photo competition at the Press Club of Mumbai. Reflecting on his interactions with photographers over the years, he said, "In the beginning, I would get upset that everywhere (we've to give) photos but as time passed, I realised that they wait for hours, sometimes they don't even get to eat something, it hurts me then. Since then, I've never said no to photographers for a photo wherever they meet me."

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in a cameo appearance in Lahore 1947.

