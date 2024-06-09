Poochna nahi, dhoondna hai: Mirzapur S3 release date announced but with a twist

Follow us on Image Source : PRIME VIDEO INSTAGRAM Mirzapur S3 release date has been announced but with a twist

'Mirzapur' fans are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of the crime-drama franchise 'Mirzapur 3'. After a long wait, it is finally time to reveal the release date of the series. Now Prime Video has revealed the release date of 'Mirzapur 3' in a new style. This time too they followed the footsteps of the 'Panchayat' series and have played the game of 'Bujho To Jaane'.

The secret of the release date is hidden in the picture

Prime Video has shared a new picture to reveal the premiere date of the third season of the series, in which the release date is hidden. The cartoon picture shows actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Vijay Verma. The caption with this picture read, 'If you don't want to reach Mirzapur Season 3 web series, but want to find it, then start.'

Mirzapur 3 will be released on this day

After this picture, fans are now engaged in solving this puzzle. Commenting, many stars also told the release date of the series. Some people say that the series will come on July 5, while many fans say that the series will be released on July 7. After seeing the way there are many characters and things in the picture, fans are guessing its release date. There is a car in the picture, on which is written 'Mirzapur Ka Raja' and numbers 5 and 7 are also written with it. However, now the makers are waiting to unveil this secret.

About the series

Let us tell you that 'Mirzapur' is a popular gangster drama. Its first season came in 2018 which was well liked. The second season premiered in October 2020. This time too, with its ups and downs, this season kept the audience glued to their seats. As the series continues to enthral the audience, the excitement for its third instalment has also reached its peak. The third part of this series is releasing with a brilliant cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi is woven on the web of power and violence.

