Peacemaker season 2 finale: Episode 8 release date, time, trailer and what to expect So far, seven episodes of 'Peacemaker season 2' have been released and fans are eagerly waiting for the season finale. Read on to find out when you can stream the final episode.

James Gunn’s action thriller series Peacemaker is coming to an end with its much-awaited season finale. So far, seven episodes have been released, and the eighth and final episode is just around the corner.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 will release on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on HBO Max. Indian fans will be able to stream the finale on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 6.30 am IST on JioHotstar.

How many episodes are in Peacemaker season 2?

The second season of Peacemaker consists of eight episodes in total, with runtimes ranging between 32 to 48 minutes each. The finale will wrap up the storyline and is expected to be longer in duration than usual episodes.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 trailer breakdown

HBO Max released the official preview for the finale on October 3, 2025. The trailer begins with John Cena’s Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, sitting in a prison cell. When officers enter, Peacemaker refuses visitors, saying, “Maybe because I’m the angel of fucking death.”

The clip teases Rick Flag Sr’s plan involving the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, which may open a doorway to another dimension. The trailer sets up high stakes and plenty of suspense for the season’s conclusion.

Watch the trailer here:

Peacemaker season 2 cast list

The star-studded cast of the second instalment includes:

John Cena as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt

Steve Agee as John Economos

Freddie Stroma as Vigilante / Adrian

Robert Patrick as White Dragon / Auggie Smith

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Jr.

David Denman as Keith Smith

Sol Rodriguez as Bordeaux

Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury

What to expect from the Peacemaker season 2 finale?

Fans on social media have speculated that the finale will be almost an hour long, with some reports claiming a runtime of 57 minutes. Viewers expect the episode to tie up major story arcs, including Rick Flag Sr’s dangerous plan and Peacemaker’s internal conflict.

(Image Source : YT: @HBOMAX)Screengrab taken from the comment section of HBO Max's Peacemaker S2 E8 preview video.

Predictions suggest the Quantum Unfolding Chamber could introduce multiverse-style twists, with some even theorising it may involve Rick Flag Jr. from another world.

As one fan wrote: “Ima predict right now Rick Flag Sr is gonna use that device to look for his son but from another world. Man, I can’t wait for next week.”

