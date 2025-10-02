Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release: Where to watch A-rated Hollywood horror thriller The OTT release date for Final Destination: Bloodlines has been revealed. The horror-thriller film will hit OTT platforms in October.

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth film in the franchise, was released alongside Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in theatres, but still it proved to be a hit. This reboot, with a new cast, won over a new generation of viewers. Now, Final Destination: Bloodlines is ready for OTT streaming in India.

Directed by Jack Lipovsky, Final Destination: Bloodlines is hitting OTT exactly after 4 months of its theatrical release. The film will also be available in multiple languages.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will release on Jio Hotstar

Jio Hotstar's official Twitter handle has announced the TV/OTT release date for the new installment of the fan-favorite film series. The film will now be available on Jio Hotstar in India starting October 16. In addition to English, the film will now be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It's worth noting that the film is already available for rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Final Destination: Bloodlines box office collection

Final Destination: Bloodlines grossed Rs 22,576 crore worldwide, the highest gross for the franchise to date. In India, it opened with a strong opening of Rs 4.5 crore and has since surpassed Rs 76 crore, facing stiff competition from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and other regional films.

In North America alone, the film earned around Rs 10,842 crore, placing it among the 20 highest-grossing horror films of all time in that market. With a production budget of about Rs 4,150 crore, its overall earnings have been exceptionally profitable. Boasting a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Bloodlines has not only broken box office records but also emerged as the most critically acclaimed and best-selling entry in the Final Destination series.

The cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines

The cast of Final Destination: Bloodlines includes Kaitlin Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger and Anna Lore.

