What’s returning to OTT in Oct–Dec 2025: The Witcher, Emily in Paris and more

As 2025 draws to a close, OTT fans have plenty to look forward to. Streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video are rolling out fresh seasons of fan-favourite shows just in time for the festive and holiday binge-watch season. Between October and December, genres ranging from fantasy and romance to comedy and animation are making their return, ensuring that audiences end the year with a packed watchlist.

If the first half of 2025 gave viewers new stories and gripping debuts, the final quarter of the year is all about the comebacks. Here’s the complete list of shows making their return before 2025 ends.

Hazbin Hotel – Season 2 (Prime Video)

Release Date: October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025 Episodes: 8 (two episodes released weekly through November)

Returning on October 29, this animated musical has developed a strong following thanks to its edgy humour and distinctive style. Season two will consist of eight episodes, released two at a time weekly through November. The show continues to follow Charlie, the princess of Hell, on her ambitious mission to reform demons.

The Witcher – Season 4 (Netflix)

Release Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 What’s New: Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

Coming to Netflix on October 30, The Witcher returns with a big change: Liam Hemsworth takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. Fans are curious to see how this fresh take will shape the story, which promises to dig even deeper into the complicated politics and magic of the world. It’s a new chapter for the series, and expectations are high.

Nobody Wants This – Season 2 (Netflix)

Release Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Genre: Dramedy

Dramedy Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody

Back on October 23, this dramedy with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody continues to explore the ups and downs of an interfaith relationship. The first season was praised for its honest, heartfelt portrayal of love and cultural differences. This time around, viewers can expect an even more emotional and nuanced look at the challenges the couple faces.

Emily in Paris – Season 5 (Netflix)

Release Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Locations: Paris and, reportedly, Rome

Dropping on December 18, Emily in Paris is ready with new stories set in Paris and, reportedly, Rome too. While some familiar faces won’t be around this season, the show will bring in new characters and fresh drama. Fans can look forward to more of the stylish, lighthearted fun that made the series so popular.

