Bridgerton Season 4 first poster: All about Benedict-Sophie's plot, new cast, release details Netflix unveiled the first look poster of 'Bridgerton Season 4'. Here's everything you need to know about Benedict and Sophie's journey, the new additions to the cast, and when you can expect the next season to hit your screens.

New Delhi:

Good news for Bridgerton fans! The makers of the Netflix show have unveiled the first look poster for the upcoming season. Taking to their social media handles, Netflix shared a image featuring a new character in a glittery silver gown, holding a mask in one hand.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the latest chapter of the beloved period drama, which will focus on the passionate love story between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett. Here's everything you need to know about Benedict and Sophie's journey, the new additions to the cast, and when you can expect the next season to hit your screens.

Bridgerton Season 4 first poster released

The makers of the hit period drama 'Bridgerton' unveiled the first look poster with a caption that reads, "One thing is certain, gentle readers, a masquerade is like no other event. Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen. Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026."

Bridgerton Season 4 streaming details and number of episodes

According to the given details, the fourth instalment of the hit show 'Bridgerton' will made available to stream in 2026. However, the exact date of its release is not revealed yet. Notably, the series will consists of eight episodes.

Benedict and Sophie's love story in Bridgerton Season 4

As per Netflix, Bridgerton Season 4 will majorly focuses on Benedict Bridgerton, the second son who doesn't want to settle down, unlike his happily married brothers. His attitude changes when he meets a mysterious woman at a masquerade ball. Known as the Lady in Silver, she is actually Sophie, a maid with her own hidden secrets and dreams.

Actor Luke Thompson is excited about the new storyline. He said, "The storyline is a bit of a twist on 'Cinderella.' You remember being told those stories as a child, the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."

New faces Bridgerton Season 4

According to Netflix, just like previous seasons, the fourth instalment of 'Brdigerton' can expect new characters.

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

However, viewers can see Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley as part of Season 4’s main cast.

