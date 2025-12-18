New OTT releases this week: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi titles The third week of December brings major OTT releases across Netflix, Prime Video and more, with new movies and series in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil.

The third week of December brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases across various platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and more. From highly anticipated sequels like Fallout Season 2, Emily in Paris Season 5, and Four More Shots Please! Season 4 to mystery thrillers like Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, several films and series are set to hit digital screens.

In this article, we have curated a list of films and series across different genres and languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and more, that you can stream online.

OTT new releases this week (December 16–22): Full list of movies and series

Thamma

Emily in Paris Season 5

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Mrs Deshpande

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Pharma

Raju Weds Rambai

Premante

Heartiley Battery

Bigg Boss Tamil 9

What's new on OTT today, December 18

1. Thamma

Platform - Prime Video

Ayushmann Khuranna's horror comedy film, Thamma, is currently streaming on Prime Video platform. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows the story of journalist named Aalok, who, after encountered a mysterious woman, named Taadka (played by Rashmika Mandanna) and later turns into a vampiric creature called Betal.

2. Emily in Paris Season 5

Platform - Netflix

Lily Collins's most loved romantic comedy series, Emily in Paris, has returned with its fifth instalment on December 18, 2025. Created by Darren Star, the series features an ensemble star cast including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount and others in key roles. The story revolves around the life of an American marketing executive named Emily Cooper who moved from Chicago to Paris for work.

Latest OTT releases on Netflix this week

1. The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Platform - Netflix

The fourth season of Kapil Sharma's hit comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show is going to be released on Netflix this week, December 20, 2025 at 8 pm. The new season will feature a fresh lineup of guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and others.

New Hindi movie and series releases on OTT this week

1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Platform - Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns to OTT screens as Inspector Jatil Yadav in the sequel to the 2020 hit film Raat Akeli Hai, titled Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. This time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui investigates a case involving mysterious deaths within the Bansal family. The mystery thriller can be streamed from December 19, 2025.

2. Four More Shots Please! Season 4

Platform - Prime Video

The fourth and final season of Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! will hit OTT screens on December 19, 2025. Apart from Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, the series will also feature Milind Soman, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathi, and Lisa Ray. This season delves into the personal battles of the characters.

3. Mrs Deshpande

Platform - JioHotstar

Mrs. Deshpande follows the story of a Madhuri Dixit's character Mrs Deshpande who is a convicted serial killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, viewers can stream this show from December 19, 2025, on JioHotstar platform.

New Malayalam OTT releases this week

1. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse

Platform - Zee5

The Malayalam comedy thriller, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse follows the story of an ex-cop turned detective, who takes on a simple case to locate a purse's owner. Starring Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev, Sushmitha Bhat and others.

It is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and stars Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sushmitha Bhat, and others in key roles. The film will begin streaming on the ZEE5 platform from December 19, 2025.

2. Pharma

Platform - JioHotstar

Nivin Pauly’s Pharma is a Malayalam movie which showcases the issues in the pharmaceutical field. Written and directed by PR Arjun, the movie will be made available to stream on JioHotstar from December 19, 2025.

Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies and shows

1. Raju Weds Rambai

Platform - ETV Win

The Telugu drama Raju Weds Rambai is directed by Saailu Kampati and features Tejaswini Rao and Chaitu Jonnalagadda in lead roles.

The movie can be streamed on ETV Win, starting from December 18, 2025.

2. Premante

Platform - Netflix

The romantic comedy drama film, Premante, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, and others will start streaming on Netflix from Friday, December 19, 2025.

New Tamil OTT releases this week

1. Bigg Boss Tamil 9

Platform - JioHotstar

The hit reality TV show, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 is currently streaming on Star Vijay and JioHotstar. Hosted by South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi, the show can be streamed daily at 9:30 PM.

2. Heartiley Battery

Platform - Zee 5

The Tamil romantic drama film Heartiley Battery, starring Guru Lakshman, Padine Kumar and Anith Yashpaul, is currently streaming on the Zee5 platform. The film premiered on OTT on December 16, 2025.

The movie tells the story of a scientist who develops a love meter and finds his own heart put to the test.

