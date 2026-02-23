OTT releases this week [Feb 23-28, 2026]: Ikkis, Bridgerton S4 part 2, The Bluff and others

New Delhi:

February is coming to an end and with it reparations are underway for Holi, the festival of colors. From O'Romeo to Assi, theaters are buzzing with several releasing. In addition to theaters, some series and films will also be released on OTT as usual. Today on Monday, two big releases: Paradise season 2 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Finale was released on Jio Hotstar.

But several other OTT platform are ready for with several big releases like Bridgerton season 4 part 2 and One Battle After Another. So, let's have a look at the OTT releases of the week list.

The Bluff

Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film The Bluff is also included in the OTT list for the last week of February. It will be released on Prime Video from February 25. It is an action thriller film directed by Frank E Flowers.

Psycho Saiyaan

The romantic thriller series will also be released this week. Starring Tejaswi Prakash, Ravi Kishan and Anuj Singh Dhaka, the series will be available on Prime Video starting February 25.

Bridgerton season 4 part 2

The regency era drama Bridgerton season 4 part 1 was loved for the chemistry between Benedict and Sophie. Now its part 2 will release on Netflix on February 26, 2026. The second part will also mark the return of Jonathan Bailey and Simon Ashley as Anthony and Kate.

One Battle After Another

The action thriller that won the Golden Globe award and was nominated for an Oscar, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, will hit Jio Hotstar on February 26, 2026.. The story revolves around Bob, who is living with his energetic and independent daughter, Willa, played by Chase Infiniti. However, the drastic change comes when his daughter, Willa, gets missing, and Bob embarks on a crazy quest to find her.

Ikkis

Late actor Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis, will stream on Prime Video from February 26. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, made his big screen debut with this film. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis was released in theaters on January 1 this year. This biographical war drama is based on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, with Agastya Nanda playing the lead role.

Ikk Kudi

It will now stream on the OTT platform Chaupal from February 26. This film stars Shehnaaz Gill, who plays a double role. The film was released in theaters on October 31st and received a positive response from audiences. This film attempts to portray marriage and relationships from a woman's perspective.

Accused

Accused, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, is also included in this week's OTT list. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film will stream on Netflix from February 27. Accused is a suspense drama set in Poland.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam

The Marathi film Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyamperformed exceptionally well in theaters. Directed by Hemant Dhome, viewers can watch it on ZEE5 starting February 27, 2026. The film's story tackles the issue of declining enrollment in Marathi schools due to English-medium schools. It depicts alumni and teachers of the school coming together to save the institution. The film stars Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshiti Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhde in pivotal roles.

Also Read: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6: What to expect from the season finale?